WWE Sets Ten-Man Tag Captain’s Challenge Match For Next Week’s 205 Live
August 14, 2019
– WWE has a big match set for next week’s 205 Live — ten men levels of big. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak, who fought backstage after their SummerSlam rematch at this week’s 205 Live, will be captains and pick teams of five. The team members will be revealed throughout the week.
205 Live will air next Tuesday on WWE Network after Smackdown.
Due to both men obviously unable to control their aggression towards one another I have an idea. Over the course of this week…@_StarDESTROYER picks a team of 5. @DrewGulak picks a team of 5.
And NEXT WEEKS @WWE205Live MAIN EVENT will be a special #CaptainsChallengeMatch https://t.co/hsGlMbYQgX
— Klondike 24/7 (@WWEMaverick) August 14, 2019
