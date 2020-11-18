wrestling / News
WWE Sets The Street Profits, Bruce Prichard, and Lana for Survivor Series Edition of The Bump
November 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the guests for a special Sunday’s Survivor Series special edition of The Bump this weekend. Sunday’s show will feature appearances from SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits, Bruce Prichard, and Lana.
The show will debut across WWE’s social channels and the WWE Network on Sunday, November 22 at 4:00 pm EST.
THIS SUNDAY on #WWETheBump before #SurvivorSeries!
The #SmackDown Tag Team Champions…@AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE! pic.twitter.com/x9QCF9yIys
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Previously Discussed & Likely Jettisoned for WrestleMania 37
- The Undertaker On Old School vs. New School Wrestling, How He Wanted To Be Remembered
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Famer Attending Survivor Series
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE