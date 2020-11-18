wrestling / News

WWE Sets The Street Profits, Bruce Prichard, and Lana for Survivor Series Edition of The Bump

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced the guests for a special Sunday’s Survivor Series special edition of The Bump this weekend. Sunday’s show will feature appearances from SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits, Bruce Prichard, and Lana.

The show will debut across WWE’s social channels and the WWE Network on Sunday, November 22 at 4:00 pm EST.

Survivor Series, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

