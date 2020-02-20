WWE Sets Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory & More For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced another match for next week’s episode of NXT, featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory and more. Ciampa will battle Theory after the latter tried to interrupt his promo about his NXT Takeover: Portland loss and was assaulted by Ciampa as a result.

Also set for next week is an appearance from Finn Balor following his win over Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover.