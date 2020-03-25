wrestling / News
WWE Sets Two More Matches For This Week’s NXT
March 24, 2020
A couple more bouts have been added to this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory have been added to the show, which airs tomorrow on USA Network. Additionally, Adam Cole will appear and “share a special message.”
These join the previously-announced ladder match qualifiers of Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter and Aliyah vs. Xia Li for the show.
