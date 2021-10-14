wrestling / News

WWE Sets UK Women’s Title Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo

WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT UK including a Women’s Championship match and more. It was announced on this week’s episode that Meiko Satomura will defend her title against Jinny, while Symbiosis will take on Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.

The show airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading