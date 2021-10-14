wrestling / News
WWE Sets UK Women’s Title Match & More For Next Week’s NXT UK
WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT UK including a Women’s Championship match and more. It was announced on this week’s episode that Meiko Satomura will defend her title against Jinny, while Symbiosis will take on Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.
The show airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
In 3 weeks time, @satomurameiko and @JinnyCouture will meet for the #NXTUK #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/OWpUM26TAt
— WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2021
Get ready for 🔥 tag team action next week on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/MY7dlNzSM9
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 14, 2021