WWE Sets Virtual Meet & Greets For Clash of Champions Weekend

WWE has announced a series of virtual meet and greets to take place this coming weekend for Clash of Champions. The company announced that the fan experiences will take place on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with tickets available tomorrow at noon ET.

The meet and greets are similar to the runs that ran over SummerSlam weekend, which cost $125. Costs have not yet been revealed for the Clash meet and greets, which will feature Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Big E., Bray Wyatt, Asuka, and Aleister Black.

