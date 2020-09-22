wrestling / News
WWE Sets Virtual Meet & Greets For Clash of Champions Weekend
WWE has announced a series of virtual meet and greets to take place this coming weekend for Clash of Champions. The company announced that the fan experiences will take place on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with tickets available tomorrow at noon ET.
The meet and greets are similar to the runs that ran over SummerSlam weekend, which cost $125. Costs have not yet been revealed for the Clash meet and greets, which will feature Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Big E., Bray Wyatt, Asuka, and Aleister Black.
The full announcement is below:
WWE Virtual Meet & Greets return for WWE Clash of Champions
WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.
All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!
The next round of WWE Virtual Meet & Greets will take place this Friday, Sept. 25-Monday, Sept. 28. Tickets will be available tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET!
Ticket includes:
-2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar
-Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 48 hours of the event
-Purchase exclusive personalized autographed items
Schedule
–Friday, Sept. 25
-Alexa Bliss: 1 p.m. ET
-Finn Balor: 5 p.m. ET
–Sunday, Sept. 27
-Big E: 10 a.m. ET
-Bray Wyatt: 1 p.m. ET
–Monday, Sept. 28
-Asuka: 12 p.m. ET
-Aleister Black: 2:30 p.m. ET
We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.
Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.
WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior.
Talent subject to change
*Does not include applicable fees.
