wrestling / News
WWE Sets Women’s WarGames Match For NXT Takeover: WarGames
– WWE is set to hold the first-ever women’s WarGames match at next month’s NXT Takeover: WarGames. WWE announced the news during tonight’s episode of NXT. Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley will be the team captains, with Baszler expected to have her fellow MMA Horsewomen in Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, as well as Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. Ripley’s team is likely Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and a fifth partner. No one outside of Baszler and Ripley are confirmed yet.
No other matches have yet been announced for the show, which takes place on November 23rd in Chicago during Survivor Series weekend.
