WWE Announces Seven More Dates For Road to Wrestlemania Tour

WWE announced that they have added seven more dates to their Road to Wrestlemania tour, including an NXT taping in Atlanta. That show will take place at Center Stage, which will be the first NXT taping there since 2019.

WWE ANNOUNCES SEVEN LIVE EVENTS IN 2025 AS PART OF ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA TOUR

January 3, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday, January 28 – Atlanta, Georgia – Center Stage -NXT

Monday, February 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Arena – RAW

Friday, February 28 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena – SmackDown

Monday, March 3 – Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center – RAW

Monday, March 10 – New York, New York – MSG – RAW

Friday, April 4 – Chicago, Illinois – Allstate Arena – SmackDown

Monday, April 14 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center – RAW