WWE, Sgt. Slaughter & More React To General Adnan’s Passing

The wrestling world has reacted to the passing of Adnan Al-Kaissie, aka General Adnan, including WWE, Sgt. Slaughter, and more. WWE issued a statement on Wednesday on Adnan’s passing, and you can see more posts by Slaughter, Adam Pierce, Airya Daivari and more:

Adnan Al-Kaissie “General Adnan” passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to sports-entertainment fans as Billy White Wolf, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy and General Adnan, passed away on Sept. 6 at 84.

Debuting in 1959, Al-Kaissie wrote in his biography that he was born in Baghdad. He had an amateur wrestling career in Iraq and attended Oklahoma State University.

Beginning his career as Adnan Kaissy, he competed for a number of promotions under many names. He was Billy White Wolf in WWE, where he won the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1976. He later joined WWE again as General Adnan. He was Sheik of Sheiks of Baghdad in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was also an in-ring competitor and manager Sheik Adnan El Kaissy in the American Wrestling Association and World Class Championship Wrestling.

He headlined SummerSlam 1991 with Col. Mustafa (The Iron Sheik) and Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter against Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior.

Most recently, his General Adnan character appeared in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16.

WWE extends its condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends and fans