WWE, Sgt. Slaughter & More React To General Adnan’s Passing
The wrestling world has reacted to the passing of Adnan Al-Kaissie, aka General Adnan, including WWE, Sgt. Slaughter, and more. WWE issued a statement on Wednesday on Adnan’s passing, and you can see more posts by Slaughter, Adam Pierce, Airya Daivari and more:
Adnan Al-Kaissie “General Adnan” passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to sports-entertainment fans as Billy White Wolf, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy and General Adnan, passed away on Sept. 6 at 84.
Debuting in 1959, Al-Kaissie wrote in his biography that he was born in Baghdad. He had an amateur wrestling career in Iraq and attended Oklahoma State University.
Beginning his career as Adnan Kaissy, he competed for a number of promotions under many names. He was Billy White Wolf in WWE, where he won the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1976. He later joined WWE again as General Adnan. He was Sheik of Sheiks of Baghdad in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was also an in-ring competitor and manager Sheik Adnan El Kaissy in the American Wrestling Association and World Class Championship Wrestling.
He headlined SummerSlam 1991 with Col. Mustafa (The Iron Sheik) and Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter against Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior.
Most recently, his General Adnan character appeared in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16.
WWE extends its condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends and fans
Sorry To Hear The Passing of Adnan Al-Kassie😔In 1991 @WWE Asked Me To Portray An Iraqi Sympathizer💪🏻Adnan Being Born In Baghdad & A HS Friend of Saddam Hussein, Was Brought In As My General🫡Together We Became The Most Evil Force🔥In Wrestling History🫵🏻R.I.P. My Friend🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2rqRekKRJe
— SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 6, 2023
Adnan Was An Amazing Talent & A Gifted Athlete. With Him Mentoring Me & Giving ME The Knowledge of Iraqi & Saddam’s Ways, I Took The Iraqi Sympathizer Character Way Beyond What WWE Ever Imagined When They Asked Me To Play That Role🫵🏻 pic.twitter.com/HpbNEnd1Fz
— SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 6, 2023
Been a tough day.
Godspeed, Adnan al-Kaissey.
As a kid watching AWA TV, I hated you. But I’ll never forget the lessons you taught me as a young wrestler facing whatever Sheik” you managed against me in those Minnesota and Wisconsin towns.
Rest well, sir. My gratitude forever.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 6, 2023
R.I.P. Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie. I had the privilege of having him as my manager a few times 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9pmcfuwnm5
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) September 6, 2023
We here at MAW are deeply saddened by the passing of Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissey/Gen. Adnan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans, and friends.
Rest in peace, 😞 pic.twitter.com/vClKU6q48k
— Midwest All-Star Wrestling (@MW_AllStar) September 6, 2023
