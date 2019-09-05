WWE Shakes Up Raw and Smackdown Head Writers

– WWE has pulled the triger on a change to their Raw and Smackdown creative teams that has been coming for a while. F4WOnline.com reports that Ryan Ward is out of his position as Smackdown’s lead writer in a move that is being called a “personal leave,” with Raw head writer Ed Koskey moving to Smackdown as a result.

A change on Smackdown was seen as inevitable, as Vince McMahon has been heavily editing the Smackdown scripts for the last several weeks. Koskey, who has been a key writer for WWE for over 10 years, will be working with Eric Bischoff on Smackdown. Jonathan Baeckstrom has taken over as Raw’s lead writer, and will work with Paul Heyman. Baeckstrom had been the lead 205 Live writer since November 2016 but had been moved from the show to Raw when Heyman took over oversight of Raw’s creative direction.

The move is being done in order to split up the writing teams for the brand before the reported talent split comes in the second week of October.