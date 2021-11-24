wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Crashes The Bump, Los Lotharios Set For Next Week’s Show

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon WWE The Bump

– Shane McMahon had a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Best in the World appeared on the show to surprise The Godfather, who was the in-studio guest as you can see below:

– The show announced that Los Lotharios, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, will be in-studio guests for next week.

