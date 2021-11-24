wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Crashes The Bump, Los Lotharios Set For Next Week’s Show
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Shane McMahon had a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Best in the World appeared on the show to surprise The Godfather, who was the in-studio guest as you can see below:
HERE COMES THE MONNNEEEYYYYY!!!! 💰@shanemcmahon just crashed #WWETheBump! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vZ2BclXp5
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2021
– The show announced that Los Lotharios, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, will be in-studio guests for next week.
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump!#LosLotharios @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/QizDKkAkJj
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 24, 2021
