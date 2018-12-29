WWE News: Shane McMahon Announced Dark Match After Raw Tapings, Fan Poll on Upcoming Main Roster Call-Ups

– As previously reported, a dark match took place after last night’s Raw TV tapings that saw Dean Ambrose face Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match, which Ambrose won. A more details report of how the match was announced by Shane McMahon after the tapings concluded is available below, courtesy of WrestingInc.com:

After the RAW taping in Detroit ended last night for the episode that will air this Monday, Shane McMahon came out and thanked the fans. Shane said that Detroit is special because that is where his comeback was a few years ago. He told the crowd that he hates to see the steel cage only get used once, so he announced that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose would face off in the cage for Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship.

Rollins and Ambrose had a silly but entertaining match. Ambrose won after getting kicked in the face and falling out of the door.

After the match, Rollins beat Ambrose up more in the cage and then ended the night giving high fives and signing autographs. The whole night seemed geared towards making Rollins the new face of WWE.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe which NXT Superstar they are most excited to see on Raw or Smackdown. EC3 currently leads the poll at 39 percent. Nikki Cross came in second at 23 percent. Lars Sullivan was third at 20 percent. Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery are tied last with nine percent.