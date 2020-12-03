wrestling / News
WWE Shares Clip of The Rock Embracing Pat Patterson Before SmackDown on FOX Debut
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a clip showing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson having a moment with late Hall of Famer, Pat Patterson, in October 2019 ahead of the debut of SmackDon on FOX, where The Rock made an appearance. You can view that clip of the heartfelt moment between The Rock and Patterson below.
Patterson, the first Intercontinental champion in WWE history, sadly passed away this week at 79 years old after battling cancer.
