WWE Shares First Look at NXT Halloween Havoc Set
October 28, 2020 | Posted by
NXT Halloween Havoc takes place tonight, and we have our first look at the special episode’s horror-themed set. The WWE on FOX Twitter account has shared a video with the first look at the set, which contains some Easter eggs from previous Halloween Havocs such as an electric chair referencing the infamous Chamber of Horrors match from Halloween Havoc 1991.
The show takes place from the Capital Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center and airs on USA Network. As always, we will have live coverage of the show.
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your FIRST look at the set for @WWENXT's #HalloweenHavoc! 🎃👻
📺: 8/7c on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/fa5otjU0oA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 28, 2020
