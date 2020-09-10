WWE Shares Gallery of Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Pics Ahead of Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to face off in a battle of cousins at Clash of Champions, and a gallery of pictures of them through through the years is now online. WWE posted to Instagram with a gallery of pictures of the two together from their childhood days up through a few pics backstage in WWE.

You can see the gallery below. Reigns and Uso will face off for the former’s WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions on September 27th.