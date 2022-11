– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.

GET READY! 34 Brand New Events are available THIS Friday. Today and tomorrow only, use PASSCODE: CHEER for early access to tickets! 🎟️: https://t.co/WJzB9gUiFC pic.twitter.com/7XYmZ7L7RE — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2022