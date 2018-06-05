wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Shares Photos Of Performance Center Success Stories, Buddy Murphy Gets Snubbed, Big Show Confronts Kurt Angle On This Day In History
June 5, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new photo gallery looking at Performance Center success stories. Buddy Murphy was absent from the list, which he noted on Twitter.
From a #FABULOUS champion to a #MonsterAmongMen, the @WWEPerformCtr helped to shape the @WWE careers of these Superstars! https://t.co/2vrH46HMqB
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018
Once again left in the Dark! Forgotten about! I’m mean… I’m only @WWE #BestKeptSecret 🤫
— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 5, 2018
– WWE Network has posted a photo of Big Show and Kurt Angle from fifteen years ago for their “This Day In history” post.