Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Shares Photos Of Performance Center Success Stories, Buddy Murphy Gets Snubbed, Big Show Confronts Kurt Angle On This Day In History

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Performance Center

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery looking at Performance Center success stories. Buddy Murphy was absent from the list, which he noted on Twitter.

– WWE Network has posted a photo of Big Show and Kurt Angle from fifteen years ago for their “This Day In history” post.

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading