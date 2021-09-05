wrestling / News

WWE Shares Pics From InDex Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT InDex Indi Hartwell Dexter Lumis

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis had their bachelor and bachelorette parties ahead of their NXT wedding in a couple weeks, and pics from the festivities are online. You can see the pics below from the “parties” in which Odyssey Jones, Drake Maverick and Cameron Grimes seem to be having the most fun among the guys, with Lumis being — well, Lumis and Johnny Gargano having reservations (but still having a good time).

Meanwhile, Indie had a more refined outing. The wedding for the couple is set for the September 14th episode of WWE NXT, which is the first of the brand’s “new era”:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading