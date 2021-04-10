WWE Shares Set Reveal For WrestleMania 37

WWE has shared the official set reveal for WrestleMania 37. The company posted the following video showing off Raymond James Stadium set up for the show, described as follows:

“Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton help unveil the breath-taking setup for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.”

You can check out the full card for the show here. WrestleMania 37 which airs its two nights on Saturday and Sunday on Peacock.