WWE Shares Travel Tips, Saftey Guidelines For SummerSlam Meet & Greets

– WWE has posted a new article with travel tips, guidelines and more for next month’s SummerSlam Meet & Greets. The article contains details on the location, how to get to the Meet & Greet, bad policies, ticket purchase procedures and more.

The full details are below. SummerSlam Weekend runs from August 9th through the 11th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

During SummerSlam Weekend, the WWE Universe will get to meet their favorite WWE Superstars at the SummerSlam Meet & Greet as well as visit the first-ever SummerSlam Superstore. If you are attending this year’s festivities at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON, CA, here are some tips to help make it as enjoyable as possible:

1) SummerSlam Meet & Greet takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) South Building in Hall D, Toronto, ON, CA.

2) Getting to SummerSlam Meet & Greet:

* TRANSIT

The closest subway stop is Union Station. Transfer to the Yonge-University line at either the Sheppard-Yonge, Spadina, St. George, or Bloor-Yonge stops. Take the Yonge-University line to Union Station.

Exit the subway and proceed west on Front Street to the North Building, where you can access the South Building. Alternatively, you can exit to Union Station and follow the SkyWalk to the South Building​​​​​​.

* RIDESHARE

Dropoff will be at the entrance of the MTCC South Building (222 Bremner Blvd.). There will be no parking or long waiting area for rideshare cars. All traffic must keep moving.

* CAR

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) has plenty of indoor parking spots located conveniently on site, as well as plenty of parking lots located in close proximity.

GPS Address: Metro Toronto Convention Center – South Building 222 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, Ontario M5V 3L9

Google Map Link.

3) If you have purchased a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze ticket, look for the VIP line once you enter the 800 level foyer. This will ensure you get your VIP wristband upon entry, which will tell you when to line up for your VIP experience.

Remember, if you don’t arrive at your designated time, we unfortunately can’t guarantee your VIP experience.

4) If you have tickets for multiple sessions in one day, we appreciate your cooperation with leaving the Hall at the end of each session, as our staff needs time to clean and reset all of the activities. The sooner everyone exits, the sooner we can reopen the doors!

5) Wear comfortable walking shoes, and leave strollers at home, as there is no stroller check.

6) For your safety, SummerSlam Meet & Greet has instituted a clear bag policy, and most bags will not be admissible. More details on permissible bags. (See below for full list of prohibited items.)

7) If you don’t want to carry coats or jackets, make sure to leave them in the car or at home because there is no coat check.

8) All tickets have been e-mailed directly to ticket purchasers. Make sure you have ticket on phone ready to scan or a printout of your ticket when you arrive at the event. If you wish to purchase tickets at the event, the on-site box office will be open.

* BOX OFFICE HOURS

Friday, Aug. 9

Noon – 8 p.m​​​​.​​​

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

9) Autograph mats will be available for the Superstars to sign, but if you want to bring a family-friendly item of your own, you can! But please remember that Superstars at autograph stations can only sign one item.

10) The following items are prohibited:

ALL BAGS EXCEPT THOSE APPROVED ON CLEAR BAG POLICY

SEALED PACKAGES

COOLERS OR CONTAINERS

WEAPONS/FIREARMS

VIDEO OR AUDIO RECORDERS OR SIMILAR DEVICES

PROFESSIONAL CAMERA EQUIPMENT OR LENSES OVER 6” IN LENGTH

LASER POINTERS

AIRHORNS, WHISTLES OR OTHER NOISEMAKERS

OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGE

BOTTLES OR CANS

FIREWORKS

E-CIGARETTES

HOVERBOARDS

DRONES

SELFIE STICKS

MONEY IN THE BANK BRIEFCASES

FOLDING CARTS ON WHEELS