WWE News: Shawn Michaels Legacy Championship For Sale, Full Randy Orton vs. Edge 2021 Match
– The 35th anniversary of Shawn Michaels’ WWE debut has prompted a new Legacy Championship belt for sale. WWE is listing the HBK-themed Legacy Championship on WWE Shop for $749.99. The title is described as follows:
Product ID: 200057905
Brand: WWE Authentic
Imported
First side plate measures approx. 4.02″ × 5.9″
Second slide plate measures approx. 3.01″ x 4.07″
Snap fasteners
Strap measures approx. 55.25″ × 10.06″
Weighs approx. 6.17 lbs.
Red crystals on front
Chain one measures approx. 6.128″
Chain two measures approx. 5.316″
Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”
Material: 100% Zinc Alloy – Plate; 100% Leather – Strap
Officially licensed
This Shawn Michaels Legacy Championship Title Belt is befitting of a sports entertainment legend. The eye-catching accessory is bursting with stunning tributes to the Heartbreak Kid, including the red-and-white stripe print. The back of the belt also features a colorful allover HBK design that serves as a perfect complement to the front homage. Adding this Legacy Championship Title Belt will make any Shawn Michaels fan or WWE title belt collector feel like a Headliner.
– WWE has posted the full match between Randy Orton and Edge from the February 1st, 2021 episode of Raw on YouTube:
