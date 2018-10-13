WWE News: Controversy Over Shawn Michaels Returning to the Ring, Preview for Rey Mysterio Return

– The Post and Courier published a report by Mike Mooneyham on the mixed reaction for the in-ring return for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Previously, Shawn Michaels told Sam Roberts, “I know the reasons why I wrestled (and) why I don’t. And, look, I would be doing it just for the money now and I don’t want to do that.”

The article also addresses the controversy surrounding the WWE Crown Jewel event, which you can read more on RIGHT HERE.

The report indicated that Michaels’ offer to return at Crown Jewel was reportedly bigger than a “WrestleMania payoff” due to WWE’s long-term partnership in Saudi Arabia.

– WWE has posted a new preview video on Instagram hyping the return of Rey Mysterio to the WWE. Mysterio will make his return on Smackdown 1000 next week on Tuesday, October 16 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. You can check out that video below.

ttps://www.instagram.com/p/Bo4MHXtlv_F/?utm_source=ig_embed