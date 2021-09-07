WWE News: Shayna Baszler Costs Nia Jax Women’s Title Match On Raw, Charlotte Flair Gets New Opponent

It looks like tensions between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are coming to a head, as Baszler cost Jax in her Raw Women’s Championship match on tonight’s show. Monday night’s show saw Jax face Flair for the title, only to come up short thanks to Baszler.

The finish came after a few miscommunications between the tag partners. Jax had set Flair on the top rope when Baszler got up on the apron and distracted Jax, leading to Flair hitting Natural Selection off the top to win.

– Flair, for her part, moves on to feud with Alexa Bliss who showed up in the ring after the match and pointed at the Raw Women’s Championship. Flair asked if Bliss wanted a title match and agreed to the match, but said “this isn’t your playground; it’s mine.”