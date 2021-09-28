wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Destroys Eva Marie On Raw, AJ Styles vs. Riddle Clip

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Shayna Baszler

– Shayna Baszler continued her streak of tearing through the Raw women’s division, destroying Eva Marie on Raw. Tonight’s show saw Marie come out and cost Doudrop her match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Afterward, Baszler came out and wiped out Marie:

– WWE posted a clip from AJ Styles’ win over Riddle on tonight’s show:

