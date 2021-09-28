wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Destroys Eva Marie On Raw, AJ Styles vs. Riddle Clip
– Shayna Baszler continued her streak of tearing through the Raw women’s division, destroying Eva Marie on Raw. Tonight’s show saw Marie come out and cost Doudrop her match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Afterward, Baszler came out and wiped out Marie:
Thanks, but no thanks.#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE doesn't need any help in retaining her #WWERaw #WomensTitle. #AndStill @natalieevamarie pic.twitter.com/TTbWIanaX4
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
Absolute VICIOUSNESS. ♠️@QoSBaszler just destroyed @natalieevamarie. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jykSg8h7cP
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
– WWE posted a clip from AJ Styles’ win over Riddle on tonight’s show:
