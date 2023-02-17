WWE News: Shayna Baszler Promises ‘Lessons’ On Smackdown, Mick Foley Sings ‘Sexy Kurt’

– Shayna Baszler has tweeted out a promise to teach Natalya and Shotzi some lessons on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Baszler is set to team with Ronda Rousey against Natalya and Shotzi on this week’s show, and she posted to Twitter on Thursday to promote the match.

Baszler wrote:

“I was always told, “Break all your toys, you’ll have nothing left to play with.” Apparently, some toys are too dumb to learn this… more lessons tomorrow on #SmackDown #LimbByLimb”

– Kurt Angle shared a video of Mick Foley performing “Sexy Kurt” on his own Twitter account. You can see the video below as shared by Angle of Foley performing the spoof of Shawn Michaels’ theme song, writing:

“Thank you @realmickfoley for the incredible rendition of my #1 hit “Sexy Kurt”! You nailed it Mick!!! #itstrue #sexykurt”