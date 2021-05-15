WWE News: Shayna Baszler Demonstrates The Yes Lock, B-Fab Launches Twitter Account, Lacey Evans’ Latest Livestream

– Shayna Baszler’s latest video sees the Raw star demonstrate the Yes Lock. You can see the video below of Baszler showing off now to do the hold:

– The newly-dubbed B-Fab of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s Hit Row stable has launched her Twitter account. The former Briana Brandy launched her account today, which you can follow here.

B-Fab made her debut as Swerve’s ally on last week’s NXT alongside Top Dolla (AJ Francis) and Ashante Thee Adonis, and this week’s show saw Swerve reveal the name of the stable.

– The latest episode of Lacey Evans’ American Brain & Brawn is online, and you can check out out below: