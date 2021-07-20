wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Beats Humberto Carrillo On Raw, Six-Man Tag Highlights

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus RAW

– Sheamus got past Humbert Carrillo once again, defeating his rival on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Sheamus face off with Carrillo and get the win after a Brogue Kick, and you can see highlights below:

– WWE also shared highlights for the Matt Riddle and The Viking Raiders vs John Morrison, AJ Styles, and Omos six-man tag match, which the babyfaces won:

