wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Beats Humberto Carrillo On Raw, Six-Man Tag Highlights
July 20, 2021
– Sheamus got past Humbert Carrillo once again, defeating his rival on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Sheamus face off with Carrillo and get the win after a Brogue Kick, and you can see highlights below:
– WWE also shared highlights for the Matt Riddle and The Viking Raiders vs John Morrison, AJ Styles, and Omos six-man tag match, which the babyfaces won:
