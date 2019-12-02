wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Visit Children’s Center, Limited DVD Release, Sheamus And Elias Returns

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T WWe's

– Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Titus O’Neil visit the KITZ Hopp Children’s Tumor Center and the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, Germany.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which return between Sheamus and Elias they are most thankful for. As of this writing, 84% are more thankful for Sheamus.

– A PSA from Ric Flair.

Wrestling DVD Network is reporting that in 2020 the WWE home video release schedule will be limited to only titles concerning pay-per-views/network specials in all regions of the world.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading