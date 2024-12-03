WWE News: Sheamus Suffered Injury At Survivor Series, Natalya Comments On Women’s IC Title Tournament

– Sheamus suffered an injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames as revealed on this week’s Raw. It was announced on Monday’s show that the Celtic Warrior suffered a cracked rib during his Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser.

No word on how long Sheamus may be out of action.

– Natalya is looking to become the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The Raw star will be part of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, facing Alba Fyre and Kairi Sane in the first round of the tournament. She posted to Twitter to write:

“I have fought to be a champion my entire career; acquiring 6 world records for outworking every woman that’s ever stepped foot in @wwe. I want what I hope every person in this company wants, WHICH IS TO MATTER. I’m ready to make history as the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. #AndNew”