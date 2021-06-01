wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Shares Pic Of Broken Nose After Raw, Molly Holly Set For More TV Tapings
– Sheamus shared a photo of his broken nose after his mishap with Humberto Carrillo on last night’s Raw. As reported, the United States Champion’s nose was broken from a forearm by Carrillo; you can see the pic below:
– As reported last night, Molly Holly was backstage at Raw for a producer tryout. PWInsider reports that Holly was “taken through the paces” last night and will be at more TV tapings moving ahead as the two sides get a feel for each other.
