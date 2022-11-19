wrestling / News

WWE News: Shield Dream Matches on WWE Playlist, Match Locally Advertised For Raw

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Roman Reigns The Shield's Final Chapter

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Shield dream matches that actually happened. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch five exciting Shield showdowns that really happened, featuring Evolution, The Wyatt Family and more.”

PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory is locally advertised for Monday’s episode of Raw in Albany, New York.

