WWE News: Shield Dream Matches on WWE Playlist, Match Locally Advertised For Raw
November 18, 2022
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Shield dream matches that actually happened. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch five exciting Shield showdowns that really happened, featuring Evolution, The Wyatt Family and more.”
– PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory is locally advertised for Monday’s episode of Raw in Albany, New York.
