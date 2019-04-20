WWE News: Walk Along Side The Shield, UpUpDownDown Features Wheel of Fortune, Curt Hawkins Celebrates Birthday

– WWE released a new video showing up-close footage of The Shield walking out to the ring for one of their last matches together as a team. You can check out that video of The Shield below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with WWE Superstars Big E and Tyler Breeze playing against Woods in Wheel of Fortune. You can check out that video below.

– WWE wished a happy birthday today to Raw tag team champion Curt Hawkins. He turns 34 years old today. You can check out that tweet below. Hawkins finally broke his insane losing streak at WrestleMania 35 when he and Zack Ryder beat The Revival to win the Raw tag team titles.