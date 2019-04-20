wrestling / News
WWE News: Walk Along Side The Shield, UpUpDownDown Features Wheel of Fortune, Curt Hawkins Celebrates Birthday
– WWE released a new video showing up-close footage of The Shield walking out to the ring for one of their last matches together as a team. You can check out that video of The Shield below.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with WWE Superstars Big E and Tyler Breeze playing against Woods in Wheel of Fortune. You can check out that video below.
– WWE wished a happy birthday today to Raw tag team champion Curt Hawkins. He turns 34 years old today. You can check out that tweet below. Hawkins finally broke his insane losing streak at WrestleMania 35 when he and Zack Ryder beat The Revival to win the Raw tag team titles.
Happy birthday to #RAW #TagTeamChampion, @TheCurtHawkins! pic.twitter.com/5JxNw4Ah75
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Turner Executives Reportedly Unaware of AEW’s Talks With Other Networks
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Talent Not Guaranteed a Job in AEW, Discusses How Much Longer He’ll Wrestle
- Mick Foley Says Viking Experience Is ‘Bad Name’ But Got People Talking
- Update On Conflicting Reports Regarding AEW Having to Pay For TV Rights in Potential Turner Deal