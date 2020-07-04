WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro Are Ready to Become Tag Champs, Who Threw the Pie at Kevin Owens, Full Sheamus vs. Kevin Owens Match

– As previously reported, WWE announced that The New Day will defend the Smackdown tag team titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE released a backstage interview promo with Cesaro and Nakamura after the matchup was announced, which you can see below. Nakamura said they are ready to win and become champs. Cesaro noted that he’s sick of these “post-match interviews.”

– The WWE Network Twitter account highlighted how four years later, the mystery of who threw the pie at Kevin Owens still remains unsolved. That video is available below.

4 years later, one of @WWE's greatest mysteries remains unsolved… Who threw the pie at @FightOwensFight???? pic.twitter.com/o33pFvT2HB — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 4, 2020

– A full Extreme Rules 2011 match video was released featuring Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston in a Tables Match for the US title. That video is available below.