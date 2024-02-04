wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Attacks Cody Rhodes In Video After Live Event, Kane Backstage At Show
February 4, 2024
– Cody Rhodes was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after their match at WWE’s live event last night. WWE posted a video of Nakamura, who had a feud with Rhodes to late last year, attack his old rival following their Street Fight at the Knoxville live event:
Last night at #WWEKnoxville, @CodyRhodes was attacked backstage by @ShinsukeN. pic.twitter.com/RE7yPAaHqj
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Glen “Kane” Jacobs, the mayor of Knoxville, was backstage at last night’s show visiting.
