WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Steals King Corbin’s Crown on Smackdown, Bianca Belair & Bayley Trade Barbs

– Shinsuke Nakamura may have lost to King Corbin on Smackdown, but he ended up with the man’s crown. Tonight’s show saw Corbin defeat Nakamura, but Nakamura took it to Corbin after the match and stole his crown:

– Bianca Belair and Bayley went head to head (verbally at least) on tonight’s show, trading words ahead of their Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash: