WWE Shop Launches Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection Merchandise
November 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the arrival of the ‘Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection to WWE Shop, which includes various merchandise items. Specifically, fans can buy shirts, masks, and plaques which highlight his biggest matches. The shirts are listed as special event items and won’t ship any later than December 15. You can find the collection here.
