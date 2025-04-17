WWE Shop Now Selling Custom Replica Triple H Championships

Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction this weekend, WWE is now selling four custom Triple H replica WWE Championships. Three of the belts are priced at $749.99 and one is priced at $849.99.

The product description reads: “Pay tribute to one of sports entertainment’s most impactful names with this Triple H 30 Years The King Legacy WWE Championship Title Belt. This stylized version of the WWE Championship features a commemorative strap, side plates and end caps to make for a one-of-a-kind spectacle. It honors The King of Kings who’s done it all as a 14-time World Champion, a rebellious DX member and the company’s Chief Content Officer. Carve out space in your WWE memorabilia collection and you’ll recall many of The Game’s greatest moments from past and present day.”