WWE Shop Now Selling New ‘I Want Your Soul’ Shirt For The Rock

During an appearance on last Friday’s WWE Smackdown, The Rock told Cody Rhodes that he wanted him to be ‘his’ WWE Champion and that he wanted Cody’s soul. WWE is now selling a shirt for the Final Boss that says that very thing.

In one of the biggest sports entertainment moments in 2025, The Rock delivered an emphatic and cryptic message to Cody Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania: “I want your soul!” Well, at least there is nothing ambiguous about this I Want Your Soul T-Shirt. Ideal for casual occasions, the comfy Superstar tee lays the smackdown on all other apparel. It is as electryfying as The Rock, sending a clear signal you are no Jabroni when it comes to your WWE wardrobe.

You can find the shirt here.