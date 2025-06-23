WWE Shop Selling New Merchandise For Karrion Kross

Earlier this month, it was reported that Karrion Kross is currently in a contract year with WWE and his deal is expected to expire this summer. Since then, there’s been no word on whether or not Kross has re-signed. However, there may be some hope for his fans, as WWE is now selling new merchandise for Kross.

The items include a new t-shirt, hoodie, shorts and more.

The description for the hoodie reads: “Though Karrion Kross typically gives his target notice that their future looks bleak, sometimes stringing adversaries and unknowing allies along is his game. Show that your kiddo is interested to see the webs he weaves by snagging this Karrion Kross Superstar Pullover Hoodie from ProSphere. Featuring bold graphics, this pullover leaves no doubt that they’ll wait however long it takes for the Harbinger of Doom to strike or make his next chess move.”

You can find his merchandise here.