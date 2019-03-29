wrestling / News

WWE Shop Releases Custom Asuka Side Plates Two Days After Title Loss

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka Smackdown 9418

Well that’s gotta be considered a low blow for fans of the Empress of Tomorrow. WWE Shop has announced that they have finally released championship replica side plates for Asuka. The only problem is, it happened two days after Asuka lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Charlotte on Tuesday’s episode. If it helps, the replica plates (which can be found here) are currently being sold for a discounted price. As you can see, fans weren’t happy:

Asuka, Joseph Lee

