WWE Shop Releases Custom Asuka Side Plates Two Days After Title Loss

Well that’s gotta be considered a low blow for fans of the Empress of Tomorrow. WWE Shop has announced that they have finally released championship replica side plates for Asuka. The only problem is, it happened two days after Asuka lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Charlotte on Tuesday’s episode. If it helps, the replica plates (which can be found here) are currently being sold for a discounted price. As you can see, fans weren’t happy:

OH THIS IS SO WWE.https://t.co/JfdlYLJIfb asuka lost the title 3 days ago and they put these out. — リュウ・ハヤブサ/隼 龍 ,(29 in 5 days). (@Mercinred) March 29, 2019

WWE Shop announcing that the Asuka's championship replica side plates are finally available… 2 days after she lost the title…. WHAT? — David Perry (@xTanookii) March 29, 2019