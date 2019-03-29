wrestling / News
WWE Shop Releases Custom Asuka Side Plates Two Days After Title Loss
Well that’s gotta be considered a low blow for fans of the Empress of Tomorrow. WWE Shop has announced that they have finally released championship replica side plates for Asuka. The only problem is, it happened two days after Asuka lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Charlotte on Tuesday’s episode. If it helps, the replica plates (which can be found here) are currently being sold for a discounted price. As you can see, fans weren’t happy:
OH THIS IS SO WWE.https://t.co/JfdlYLJIfb
asuka lost the title 3 days ago
and they put these out.
— リュウ・ハヤブサ/隼 龍 ,(29 in 5 days). (@Mercinred) March 29, 2019
WWE Shop announcing that the Asuka's championship replica side plates are finally available… 2 days after she lost the title…. WHAT?
— David Perry (@xTanookii) March 29, 2019
Un F'n real! Typical of this clown show that @WWE & @VinceMcMahon are running. Finally come out with Asuka side plates 3 days after you take the belt off her. https://t.co/Fhu2KAoaxJ
— Johnny Z (@JWrestlingV2) March 29, 2019
