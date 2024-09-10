– The CM Punk friendship bracelet has been a fixture of the ongoing feud between Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE programming. As you will recall, McIntyre recently destroyed the bracelet last week on WWE Raw. Fightful reports that the WWE Shop then started selling a replica of the bracelet on September 9. However, it was soon removed from the online store. Any searches on the shop for the bracelet lead back to the main WWE Shop homepage.

Victoria, the person who made the bracelet for CM Punk, later commented on WWE selling the bracelet on social media and not being given a heads up. You can read her comments below:

“Hi everyone – thanks again for all the nice words and support. i won’t be asking for compensation from wwe since they have every right to make bracelets. all i kind of was hoping for was maybe a mention in the description of the product (i.e. inspired by a fan). Throughout this whole thing i never expected to be given anything from wwe – all i wanted was for people to put a name/face to the where the bracelet came from. i completely understand why some of you guys are upset at wwe and it means a lot to me that people care so much. For those replying to my initial post about me not getting a heads up and saying wwe didn’t need to, i 100% agree they didn’t need to. legally they had no obligation to reach out to me regarding this, but it just would have been nice to have heard it from them beforehand. If they reached out to me about it i would have mentioned putting “cm punk” on the bracelets instead of “AJ” and “Larry” (i think more people would have been interested in that) since now it kind of diminishes the whole storyline purpose of the bracelet. WWE did reach out to me last week as a thank you from punk and invited me to a show next month but to my knowledge that invitation had no correlation to them selling bracelets and wasn’t offered as compensation but i am still grateful for them contacting me at all.”

As noted, CM Punk is scheduled to return to WWE Raw next week on Monday, September 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

