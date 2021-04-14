WWE Shop Reveals New Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box

– WWE Shop has revealed a new Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box. The collector’s set is limited to 750 pieces and is priced at $49.99. Here’s the description on what it includes:

ONLY 750 OF THIS LIMITED EDITION BOX WILL EVER BE SOLD, SO GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’RE GONE FOREVER!

From his voluminous hair to his long leather jackets and double-horns signature pose, every detail of Edge’s WWE image screamed Rock Star. Paired with childhood friend Christian, Edge first made his mark in the tag-team division, particularly after the duo claimed victory in the Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000. But he also crafted a masterful singles career, capturing a whopping 31 total titles – many of them the WWE Universe didn’t even see coming.

DETAILS

Limited Edition Box Includes:

Exclusive T-Shirt

Replica Sunglasses

Knit Beanie Hat

Replica Edge Spinner Championship Title Center Plate

Exclusive Poster

Vinyl Figure