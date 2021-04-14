wrestling / News
WWE Shop Reveals New Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box
– WWE Shop has revealed a new Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box. The collector’s set is limited to 750 pieces and is priced at $49.99. Here’s the description on what it includes:
From his voluminous hair to his long leather jackets and double-horns signature pose, every detail of Edge’s WWE image screamed Rock Star. Paired with childhood friend Christian, Edge first made his mark in the tag-team division, particularly after the duo claimed victory in the Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000. But he also crafted a masterful singles career, capturing a whopping 31 total titles – many of them the WWE Universe didn’t even see coming.
DETAILS
Limited Edition Box Includes:
Exclusive T-Shirt
Replica Sunglasses
Knit Beanie Hat
Replica Edge Spinner Championship Title Center Plate
Exclusive Poster
Vinyl Figure
WWE Shop is proud to celebrate the unparalleled career of @EdgeRatedR by offering this limited edition collector’s box, absolutely filled to the brim with exclusive items! Don’t miss out! Head to https://t.co/uNJhrphUqr now and be Pose-itively Awesome!https://t.co/btijIypUI9 pic.twitter.com/LhQdUrRZtu
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 14, 2021
