WWE Shop Reveals New Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Shop has revealed a new Edge Limited Edition Collector’s Box. The collector’s set is limited to 750 pieces and is priced at $49.99. Here’s the description on what it includes:

From his voluminous hair to his long leather jackets and double-horns signature pose, every detail of Edge’s WWE image screamed Rock Star. Paired with childhood friend Christian, Edge first made his mark in the tag-team division, particularly after the duo claimed victory in the Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania 2000. But he also crafted a masterful singles career, capturing a whopping 31 total titles – many of them the WWE Universe didn’t even see coming.

Limited Edition Box Includes:
Exclusive T-Shirt
Replica Sunglasses
Knit Beanie Hat
Replica Edge Spinner Championship Title Center Plate
Exclusive Poster
Vinyl Figure

