WWE Shop Website Gets A Redesign and New Rewards Program

WWE Shop has relaunched today with a completely new design, which you can see here.

They also have a new rewards program. Those who sign up will earn reward points every time they shop. When they get enough, they can redeem the points at checkout. Every 100 points they earn is equal to $5. Every dollar spent in the shop is equal to one point. Other ways to earn points include creating an account (50 points), following on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (10 points each) and finally leaving reviews (25 points).

You can find more information here.