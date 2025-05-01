WWE News: Shotzi Says She’s Back In New Social Media Promo, Preview Of This Weekend’s WWE LFG

– Shotzi posted to social media to reflect on her journey and announce that she’s back in an evolved form. The WWE star posted the promo to her Twitter account on Thursday, in which she spoke about losing her confidence and that she lost her “Ballsy Badass” nature, eventually realzing it isn’t coming back. She said that’s okay because she’s redefined what the name means and that she’s now unstoppable:

Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PcpjZ0Vcun — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 1, 2025

– WWE posted a preview for this weeknd’s episode of WWE LFG, as you can see below. The preview is described as follows: