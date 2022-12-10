wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
As @catherinekelley is interviewing #LegadoDelFantasma in the parking lot, @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler injure @ShotziWWE’s hand by slamming it with a car door. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Qh2bipR5cE
— WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2022
– LA Knight is nearing his breaking point regarding Bray Wyatt. Friday’s show saw Knight say that he doesn’t buy Wyatt’s claims that he’s not the one attacking Knight, and a “hacked” video played what showed Knight’s attacks with a Wyatt voiceover and more. Knight then went backstage to go find Wyatt and it didn’t turn out how he intended.
.@RealLAKnight has had ENOUGH of #BrayWyatt, but is Bray the one doing the attacks?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fTKyiRqu9B
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2022
Ummm wait was that?!@RealLAKnight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0kiFo21dYt
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2022
