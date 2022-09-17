wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Makes Save For Raquel Rodriguez On Smackdown, Solo Sikoa Defends NXT North American Title
– Shotzi has changed her stripes, turning babyface to make the save for Raquel Rodriguez on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Rodriguez face Bayley and after the latter star picked up the win, Damage CTRL moved in to attack Rodriguez. That brought out Shotzi to help Rodriguez fight the trio off:
Shotzi has had enough of #DamageCTRL!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HNnjp5gmpz
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 17, 2022
– Just a few days after winning it on NXT, Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship on tonight’s show. Sikoa fought Madcap Moss with the title on the line and picked up the win with help from Sami Zayn:
The Honorary Uce just cost @MadcapMoss the #NATitle!@WWESoloSikoa | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Pm6bMp4WXn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Possible Changes Discussed For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
- HOOK On Staying Composed In His AEW Debut, the Pressure Of Being Taz’s Son
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man