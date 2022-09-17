wrestling / News

WWE News: Shotzi Makes Save For Raquel Rodriguez On Smackdown, Solo Sikoa Defends NXT North American Title

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Raquel Rodriguez WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Shotzi has changed her stripes, turning babyface to make the save for Raquel Rodriguez on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Rodriguez face Bayley and after the latter star picked up the win, Damage CTRL moved in to attack Rodriguez. That brought out Shotzi to help Rodriguez fight the trio off:

– Just a few days after winning it on NXT, Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship on tonight’s show. Sikoa fought Madcap Moss with the title on the line and picked up the win with help from Sami Zayn:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shotzi, Solo SIkoa, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading