WWE News: Shotzi Makes Save For Raquel Rodriguez On Smackdown, Solo Sikoa Defends NXT North American Title

– Shotzi has changed her stripes, turning babyface to make the save for Raquel Rodriguez on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Rodriguez face Bayley and after the latter star picked up the win, Damage CTRL moved in to attack Rodriguez. That brought out Shotzi to help Rodriguez fight the trio off:

– Just a few days after winning it on NXT, Solo Sikoa defended the NXT North American Championship on tonight’s show. Sikoa fought Madcap Moss with the title on the line and picked up the win with help from Sami Zayn: