WWE News: Shotzi Visits Graceland in Memphis, Full Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Match

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Shotzi took the opportunity while WWE was in Memphis to stop by Elvis’ famed home Graceland. WWE posted the following video of the Smackdown star visiting the popular tourist attraction:

– WWE posted the full match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles from the July 22nd, 2019 episode of Raw on YouTube:

