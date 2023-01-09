wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Visits Graceland in Memphis, Full Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Match
– Shotzi took the opportunity while WWE was in Memphis to stop by Elvis’ famed home Graceland. WWE posted the following video of the Smackdown star visiting the popular tourist attraction:
– WWE posted the full match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles from the July 22nd, 2019 episode of Raw on YouTube:
