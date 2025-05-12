WWE Showcased At NBC Upfronts, Snoop Dogg New Year’s Eve Special Announced

– WWE received significant attention during today’s ongoing NBC Upfronts presentation, being highlighted multiple times in a video package showcasing sports programming across NBC and Peacock.

– Adding to the cross-promotional buzz, WWE Superstar The Miz was featured in a new vignette for BravoCon 2025. In the clip, The Miz was seen putting reality TV stars through their paces, presumably for a segment at the convention, which is scheduled for this November in Las Vegas at Caesars Forum.

– In other major news from the Upfronts, WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is set to host his own New Year’s Eve special on NBC this December. Further details about the festive broadcast are expected to be released later in the year.