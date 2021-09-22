wrestling / News

WWE Shuts Down Their WWE Japan Website

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Japan Live

As we reported earlier this month, WWE shut down its Japan company after investors agreed to dissolve the division. Now, they are shutting down the WWE Japan official website. A notice was posted on the website which reads:

As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official website (wwe.co.jp) will be closed. We will continue to deliver WWE information in Japanese from the following SNS accounts.

WWE Japanese Official Twitter
WWE Japanese Official Instagram　
WWE Japanese Official Facebook　
As a result, the contact point for inquiries in Japanese will also be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and understanding.

Thank you for your patronage over the years.

We look forward to your continued enjoyment of WWE.

