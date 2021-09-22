wrestling / News
WWE Shuts Down Their WWE Japan Website
As we reported earlier this month, WWE shut down its Japan company after investors agreed to dissolve the division. Now, they are shutting down the WWE Japan official website. A notice was posted on the website which reads:
As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official website (wwe.co.jp) will be closed. We will continue to deliver WWE information in Japanese from the following SNS accounts.
WWE Japanese Official Twitter
WWE Japanese Official Instagram
WWE Japanese Official Facebook
As a result, the contact point for inquiries in Japanese will also be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and understanding.
Thank you for your patronage over the years.
We look forward to your continued enjoyment of WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year
- AEW Had Reportedly Been Working on Owen Hart Foundation Deal for Months
- Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring