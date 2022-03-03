WWE Shuts Down WWE Network in Russia, Ends Deal With Russian Broadcaster

Many media and sports companies have cut off their business ties to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine last week, with WWE being the most recent example. The company sent out a press release announcing that they have terminated their deal with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down the WWE Network in the country. The announcement reads:

WWE TERMINATES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP AND SHUTS DOWN WWE NETWORK IN RUSSIA

STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the following statement today:

“WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately.

The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

Several other media companies have shut down Russian access to their services. For example, Disney and Warner Bros will not be releasing their movies there and Apple will not allow their products to be sold there. The sports world is also removing Russia’s participation in their events, such as the World Cup.